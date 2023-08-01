Anbio Biotechnology Highlights the Future of Diagnostic Solutions at AACC 2023
Anbio's CEO, Michael Lau's Lecture: Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Future of Decentralized Healthcare and Diagnostics"
Anbio successfully launched its diagnostic solutions at AACC 2023, marking its official debut of IVD products in the North American market.FRANKFURT, HESSEN, GERMANY, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anbio, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, made a successful market presence at the 2023 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo held in Anaheim, CA from July 25-27. This participation marked Anbio's official launch of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products in the North American market, reflecting our readiness to deliver advanced and affordable laboratory, wellness, at-home, and point-of-care (POCT) in vitro diagnostic solutions in North America and globally.
During the tradeshow, Anbio showcased a range of solutions, including CLIA, FIA, LAMP, RT-PCR, and Lateral Flow while also demonstrating the operation process of analyzers.
CLIA solution: our CLIA solution featured the ADLi1910 CLIA analyzer, offering high throughput with a compact footprint and a menu of 49 developed assays for qualitative and quantitative testing of analytes.
FIA solution: Our handheld point-of-care AF-100S FIA Solution features long battery life, small size, easy to use interface making it ideal for use in a variety of settings, and its high sensitivity and specificity ensure that patients receive accurate results with a wide range of assays including hormones, enzymes, and infectious diseases. We especially embedded a QR code on each test reagent to optimize the tracking process.
LAMP solution: Our LAMP solution offered miniaturized analyzers capable of delivering fast, sensitive, and specific results for various infectious diseases, making it suitable for over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics.
RT-PCR solution: Our molecular diagnostic test menu spans multiple clinical applications including healthcare-associated infections, critical infectious disease, sexual health, virology, pharmacogenomics, and oncology. Anbio molecular diagnostic tests can be employed in institutions of any size, from small medical clinics to high-volume reference laboratories and hospitals, to access the speed and accuracy of molecular diagnostics.
Lateral Flow (Colloidal Gold) solution: 49 available assays suitable for point-of-care and at-home applications.
On July 26th, Anbio's CEO, Michael Lau, hosted a lecture focusing on "Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Future of Decentralized Healthcare and Diagnostics" at exhibit hall theater 2. The lecture attracted hundreds of attendees, where Michael shared insights into the comprehensive diagnostic product solutions, and emphasized Anbio's manufacturing capabilities. "AACC 2023 marks the official launch of Anbio's products in the North American market," Michael stated during the lecture. "Our goal is to demonstrate that our high-quality, affordable comprehensive product solutions are ready for the global market, and we are eager to establish reliable business cooperation with partners worldwide to enhance the current healthcare landscape."
About AACC (Now is ADLM)
ADLM is a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to clinical laboratory science and its application to healthcare. Our leadership in education, advocacy and collaboration helps lab professionals adapt to change and do what they do best: provide vital insight and guidance so patients get the care they need.
About Anbio Biotechnology
Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to making contributions to human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in the clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.
For more information, please visit: https://www.anbio.com
Krystal
Anbio Biotechnology
