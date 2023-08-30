Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,535 in the last 365 days.

Anbio Biotechnology to present at Medic East Africa 2023 on September 13th, 2023

FRANKFURT, HESSEN, GERMANY, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anbio Biotechnology (“Anbio”), a leading global diagnostic device and assay company, has announced its participation in the Medic East Africa at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre from September 13 to September 15, 2023. Medic East Africa is the leading healthcare and medical laboratory event in the East African Region, Anbio is looking forward to establishing more business cooperation with local partners and providing high-quality IVD products in the African region through this event.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to making contributions to human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in the clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

For more information, please visit: https://www.anbio.com/

Krystal
Anbio Biotechnology
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Anbio Biotechnology to present at Medic East Africa 2023 on September 13th, 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more