Manchin Announces $5.1 Million for Three West Virginia Head Start Programs

July 31, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,199,894 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Fayette County Child Development Center Head Start Program, the Raleigh County Community Action Association Early Head Start Program and the Mineral County School District Head Start Program. Head Start and Early Head Start support educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that provide early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $5.1 million to support the critical efforts of these three Head Start and Early Head Start Programs, which will provide children in Fayette, Raleigh and Mineral counties with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all children across the Mountain State.”