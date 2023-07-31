Senate Approves Manchin’s Permanent Electronic Duck Stamp Legislation

July 31, 2023

Charleston, WV – Last week, the U.S. Senate unanimously advanced legislation led byU.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), John Boozman (R-AR), Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Angus King (I-ME) to authorize an electronic stamp for use through the entirety of a waterfowl hunting season.The bipartisan Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 will allow hunters immediate access to an electronic duck stamp via their smartphone to meet the requirement that they purchase a Federal Duck Stamp and carry it while in the field.

“As Co-Chair of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus and as an avid sportsman myself, I know firsthand how important our hunting and fishing culture is to who we are as West Virginians and Americans,” said Manchin. “I’m proud the Senate passed our bipartisan legislation to authorize a simple, electronic Duck Stamp that hunters in West Virginia and across the country can use for the entire waterfowl season. I will continue to work with my House colleagues to bring this commonsense bill to the President’s desk and expand access to enjoying duck hunting and the great outdoors.”

The legislation was backed by a number of leading conservation and wildlife organizations.

“The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation extends our appreciation to Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus Leaders Senators Boozman, Manchin, Marshall, and King for leading and securing the passage of theDuck Stamp Modernization Actin the Senate,”said CSF President and CEO Jeff Crane.“The unanimous Senate passage of the Duck Stamp Modernization Act represents yet another bipartisan victory that is the result of the commitment of the CSC Leaders who work collaboratively to build consensus around meaningful legislation for sportsmen and women.”

“Duck hunters led the charge in making the Federal Duck Stamp one of the most successful conservation funding programs in history,”said Nick Wiley, Ducks Unlimited Chief Operating Officer.“As we celebrate 80 years and over eight million acres of habitat conserved through this program, it’s only right that we streamline the process and allow the use of electronic stamps throughout the season. This commonsense legislation is good for duck hunters and will help maintain strong support for the Duck Stamp program. We thank our friends in the Senate, and we look forward to a supportive vote in the House soon.”

TheDuck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023builds off a successful pilot program validating E-Stamps for 45 days and extends use for the entire waterfowl season. Arkansas and 27 other states currently participate in the pilot program. Duck Stamps will still be available for purchase from the post office and other authorized retailers.