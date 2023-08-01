CogniSense is the New Name for I-CAB

CogniSense - Aggregated Competency Assessments for Regulatory Compliance

Today, the International Competency Assessment Board (I-CAB) is excited to announce that it has officially rebranded to CogniSense, effective immediately.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the International Competency Assessment Board (I-CAB) is excited to announce that it has officially rebranded to CogniSense, effective immediately. This transition is part of an extensive rebranding effort intended to mirror the evolution of the platform as well as its vision for the future.

While the I-CAB name has been synonymous with quality, reliability, and trusted competency assessments, the change to CogniSense better reflects our goal to make the capabilities of the mind (Cogni) more visible (Sense) and a tangible resource in the operation of a business and in the demonstration of the cumulative competence of a companies personnel.

The brand's strategic repositioning is a reflection of its growing commitment to innovate and provide comprehensive, data-driven solutions to assess, aggregate, and visualize leadership competency across organizations.

CogniSense remains dedicated to helping organizations comprehend, interpret, and apply regulatory expectations in their work environments. The transition to CogniSense reflects the brand’s readiness to push forward and evolve in an ever-changing industry landscape.

The rebranding will also bring enhanced functionality and new features to the CogniSense platform. The site will adopt the new branding and will feature streamlined access to the company's key services.

Please visit the new site at www.cognisense.tech



About CogniSense Inc.

CogniSense, formerly I-CAB, is the global leader in competency assessment provision and regulatory adherence solutions.

We help organizations assess, aggregate, and visualize their leadership competency, creating procedures, overseeing controls, and mitigating risks in the services they provide.