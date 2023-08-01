Bestselling Author Ryan Crownholm Launches Book, "The Hustle Trap" and Achieves #1 New Release for Home-Based Business

The Hustle Trap #1 Best Seller Amazon The Hustle Trap Book Cover Ryan Crownholm

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is over for aspiring entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts looking to supercharge their cash flow and achieve a life of freedom and success. Bestselling author Ryan Crownholm has announced the release of his highly anticipated book, "The Hustle Trap: A How-To Guide for Doing Less and Making More with Your Business" which has already claimed the coveted #1 New Release spot in the Home-Based Business category on Amazon.

In "The Hustle Trap," Ryan Crownholm takes readers on a transformative journey, sharing the profound lessons he learned through a life-altering work accident that pushed him to redefine his approach to business. Faced with the stark reality that his business depended solely on him, Ryan knew that change was not just an option, but a necessity for both personal and professional growth. With a passion for helping others break free from the cycle of constant hustle and experience the joys of a successful, passive income-generating business, Ryan Crownholm lays out the principles that led him to build a remarkable seven-figure income while gaining precious free time to focus on what truly matters.

"This book is more than just a guide; it's a blueprint for reclaiming your life and achieving peace of mind," says Crownholm. "Through my personal anecdotes and insightful examples from my twenty-plus years as an entrepreneur, I aim to empower readers with the knowledge they need to create a sustainable business and escape the hustle trap once and for all."

"The Hustle Trap" offers a comprehensive roadmap for entrepreneurs, providing invaluable advice on building a business that not only thrives but also affords the time and freedom to embrace a joy-filled life. Readers will learn how to implement key principles for transformation and efficiency, enabling them to work less, earn more, and attain the coveted work-life balance. Whether you are a seasoned business owner seeking growth or an aspiring entrepreneur looking to embark on a new venture, "The Hustle Trap" promises to be an essential addition to your library. Ryan Crownholm's unique perspective and wealth of experience make this book a compelling resource for anyone seeking to unlock their true potential in the world of business.

Reviews:

"I partnered with Ryan on a tech project that was well outside my experience base. His ability to compartmentalize, prioritize, and focus on the various aspects of our project was critical to its success. I could not have done it without him. This book will teach you strategies to maintain control of your business and reclaim your time. Highly recommended for any entrepreneur struggling to gain power over their business and lives.” - Scott Kelly, former NASA astronaut and retired US Navy Captain

"I know many entrepreneurs and very smart business leaders. In the eight years I've known Ryan, he stands out as the most creative in unexpected fields, the smartest and surest-handed manager, and the one most helpful to others—and at the same time, the one who has the best balance with the other aspects of his life. An amazing guy and someone to learn from." - Jay Levin, Founder of LA Weekly

About the Author:

Ryan Crownholm is a serial founder & entrepreneur, mentor, investor, and U.S. Army veteran. He is the president and founder of Crown Capital Adventures Inc., Dirtmatch.com, and Mysiteplan.com. With grassroots in construction, he has an exceptional track record of developing business models that deliver immediate and sustainable returns. Crownholm is now an accomplished serial entrepreneur, having launched over 5 successful businesses and sold over half, who mentors a variety of individuals, including entrepreneurs, CEOs, veterans, and both currently and formerly incarcerated individuals. He was an early adopter of blockchain technology and has been an advisor to several Crypto and NFT projects and companies. His mission is to practice insubordinate entrepreneurship and to change the current landscape for small to medium-sized business owners and entrepreneurs. His first book “The Hustle Trap” was released in July 2023.

The book is available for purchase in both paperback and e-book formats on Amazon. For more information about Ryan Crownholm and "The Hustle Trap," please visit www.ryancrownholm.com

