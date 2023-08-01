GetSwift Names Chris Franks as CEO To Capitalize on Recent Investment and Expand in Key Markets
Chris Franks has a vision for GetSwift's future that includes aggressive growth, product enhancements, and unique new feature roll-outs.
I am honored to join GetSwift. I am incredibly impressed by the team, technology, and market opportunity. I am confident that we can continue to grow the business and deliver value to our customers.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITES STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GetSwift, a leading provider of last-mile delivery management solutions, has chosen Chris Franks to lead the company’s next phase of growth as CEO. The decision follows an announcement earlier this month that GetSwift has received additional capital and management support from Stage Fund, a private equity firm known for acquiring early-stage B2B tech companies that show exceptional promise.
Franks is a serial entrepreneur and founder of technology startups including MadSmarts and RealGood Technologies. Prior to joining GetSwift, Franks founded and served as CEO of CleverFunnel Digital, a Denver-based marketing firm specializing in growth-based digital solutions. His 20+ years of experience includes helping companies develop science-backed strategies that accelerate their goals.
"I am honored to join GetSwift as CEO. I have been following the company for some time and am incredibly impressed by the team, technology, and market opportunity”, says Franks. “I am confident that we can continue to grow the business and deliver value to our customers."
His strategy to capitalize on GetSwift’s recent investment from Stage includes enhancing the product lines to meet the evolving needs of the customers, including some truly unique features that will distinguish the products from their rivals.
GetSwift currently offers three products: the GetSwift software, its core delivery management platform; Delivery Biz Pro, the all-in-one eCommerce solution powering produce and beverage companies; and Scheduling Plus, a comprehensive staff scheduling and payroll provider. GetSwift has a strong presence in North America, Europe and Asia, with customers from a range of industries including food & beverage, retail, and courier services.
“We wanted an experienced B2B technology CEO to lead GetSwift and improve the customer experience,” said Krista Morgan, General Partner at Stage Fund. “Franks is well respected in the Denver startup community for his data-backed approach to growth. We’re grateful to have him join the team.”
About GetSwift
GetSwift is a technology company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on e-commerce management and logistics automation. Founded in 2013, GetSwift's flagship product, sharing its company namesake, continues to revolutionize last-mile delivery operations with innovative technology, making it the go-to choice for businesses seeking efficient, sustainable growth in the delivery industry. For more information, visit https://getswift.co.
