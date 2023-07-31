OSA Weekly Update - 7/21/2023

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

One of the things I’m hearing on my tour is that when things are working well at the local level, we have a smoother audit. When local governments can do their work better, that has a ripple effect and alleviates strains caused by the financial staff shortage.

I’d love to hear from you! Please share things that you think will help you do your job more successfully. Email us at Outreach@osa.state.mn.us.

The first meeting of the State Auditor’s 2023-2024 Fire Relief Association Working Group will be held on Wednesday, July 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held in an in-person/virtual hybrid format and will be live-streamed for those who are interested in watching. The live-stream link, and the meeting agendas and materials, are available on the Working Group page of the OSA website.

Weak control over access to computer systems increases the risk that the systems may be accessed by unauthorized people. To strengthen these controls, employee passwords should be changed on a regular basis. Strong passwords, such as those using a greater number of characters and randomized characters, should be required. Employees should not share passwords or usernames.

Public entities should also consider computer system security issues when using volunteer staff.

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.

Pension: Schedule Form Certification Deadline

The 2023 Schedule Form for defined-benefit lump-sum fire relief associations is required to be certified on or before August 1, 2023. The certification must be made to the entity responsible for satisfying the minimum required contribution of the relief association’s special fund. The 2023 Schedule Form is available for download in SAFES.

The 2023 Schedule Form is designed to help determine a relief association’s projected assets and liabilities for 2023 and the minimum required contribution for 2024. The Office of the State Auditor’s Statement of Position provides additional information on municipal contribution requirements.

TIF: Annual Reporting Forms Due August 1

Authorities must submit 2022 TIF Annual Reporting Forms to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) using the State Auditor Form Entry System (SAFES) on or before August 1, 2023. Instructions, sample forms, and videos on how to fill out and submit TIF reporting forms are available under the heading “Resources for Completing Forms” on the TIF Forms page.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.