2024 Juror Questionnaires Being Mailed August 4th

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary’s annual juror questionnaires will soon be mailed to individuals who have a Hawaiʻi state driver’s license and/or are registered to vote in Hawaiʻi.

Beginning August 4, approximately 255,000 juror questionnaires will be mailed to 90,000 residents on Oʻahu, 60,000 in Maui County, 75,000 on Hawaiʻi Island, and 30,000 on Kauaʻi. The questionnaires are used to help select potential jurors who may be eligible to serve in 2024. Individuals are selected at random.

Anyone receiving a questionnaire has 10 days to complete and return it to the Jury Pool Office for their circuit in the envelope provided. Those who fail to respond may be penalized.

To be eligible to serve as a juror, you must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States, a resident of Hawaiʻi, and able to read and understand English.

Effective January 1, 2024, citizens who have been convicted of a felony and who are eligible to receive, or have received a discharge, will be eligible for jury service.

A prospective juror who is seeking to be excused due to a disability must submit a physician’s certificate as to how the disability impacts their capacity to serve as a juror.

Citizens who have served as a paneled juror within the past 12 months – either one of 12 or as an alternate – in a court of Hawaiʻi or the United States District Court for the District of Hawaiʻi, can claim exemption from jury service for (1) calendar year.