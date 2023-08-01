Key Housing Features Nature, Community, & Luxury in North San Diego with Featured SoCal Listing for August
The allure of Southern California is more than just a booming economy.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a corporate housing service serving California from San Mateo to Sacramento to San Diego at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce a "trifecta" of excellence by selecting "Jefferson at Carmel Mountain Ranch" located at 11832 Stoney Peak Dr, San Diego, CA 92128, as its featured August 2023 SoCal listing. The complex combines nature, community, and luxury.
“The allure of Southern California is more than just a booming economy, ” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “SoCal in general and 'Jefferson at Carmel Mountain Ranch' in particular is a trifecta of California perfection: nature, community, and luxury. That's why we selected this complex for our featured August listing for Southern California."
Interested persons who may be seeking San Diego county corporate housing can check out the featured listing at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/jefferson-at-carmel-mountain-ranch/. As for nature, north San Diego county is perfect for the nature-loving business travelers. It offers a plethora of benefits for those with a passion for the great outdoors. Between meetings, one can explore stunning coastal trails with breathtaking ocean views, or rejuvenate the mind amidst lush gardens and tranquil parks. As for community, it should really be the plural: communities. From the vibrant neighborhoods of downtown San Diego to the serene coastal towns, this region offers a unique tapestry of cultures and traditions. One can be immersed in the lively atmosphere of Little Italy, savor the authentic flavors of Mexican cuisine in Old Town, and explore the rich history of Asian heritage in Convoy. As for luxury, Jefferson at Carmel Mountain Ranch beckons business travelers with a luxurious experience. The corporate rental property boasts upscale furnished apartments featuring modern interiors for ultimate relaxation post-meetings. High-speed internet and a well-equipped business center cater to work needs, while a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center offer avenues for unwinding and staying active.
MORE OPPORTUNITIES IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY
San Diego County, especially its northern edge, is one of the most favorable places for the business traveler who loves great weather, great food, and a great experience. Those who want to explore corporate housing opportunities can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/san-diego/ or reach out to the experts at Key Housing. With the hassle of finding San Diego corporate housing in the rearview mirror, the busy corporate traveler can focus on what's truly important in business travel: luxury relaxation.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
