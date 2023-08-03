Harrisons and AskOkey Cloth Club to Create Unique Fabric
AskOkey, retail partner to Harrisons (“Harrisons1863”) announces the launch of the AskOkey Cloth Club.
People requested heavier weights, in colours or weaves that are currently not being produced. We are working with Harrisons now to develop the first of many limited runs of outstanding, rare cloth.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AskOkey, retail partner to Harrisons (“Harrisons1863”) announces the launch of the AskOkey Cloth Club, an initiative that AskOkey’s clientele has been requesting, as aficionados of great English fabric seek specific weaves, colours and weights. With the Harrisons - AskOkey association, the Cloth Club will lead in meeting the needs of a retail market segment in search of distinctive, unique fabric.
— Hashim Riyan
Harrisons (www.Harrisons1863.com) , setting standards in traditional English cloth for the last 160 years through its portfolio of brands (Harrisons of Edinburgh, H. Lesser & Sons, Porter & Harding, Smith Woolens, W. Bill and Lear, Browne & Dunsford) recently teamed with AskOkey, the world’s first digital bespoke tailor, to make its full catalogue available to retail customers via AskOkey’s online platform.
The AskOkey Cloth Club will offer members the chance to subscribe to limited runs of fabrics that are not otherwise available. Hashim Riyan, who is heading the Cloth Club, said recently “For example, people requested heavier weights from H. Lesser, in colours or weaves that are currently not being produced. Most of the demand is for traditional designs and colours, so far, but we will see what people want in future. We are working with Harrisons now to develop the first of what we are sure will be many limited runs of outstanding, rare cloth”.
The Cloth Club opens up a world of possibilities for cloth lovers and bespoke customers on a global scale. Without the Harrisons partnership it would have been difficult to launch, says Hashim, because “you need a trusted merchant who understands the technical side. Just because people want a particular cloth does not mean that we can run it up right away. The mills have to be able to source the yarns, and the quality has to be there. With Harrisons, all that is assured.”
AskOkey is a wholly owned subsidiary of AskOkey, Inc., a US Delaware Corporation. Harrison's of Edinburgh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lear Browne & Dunsford.
