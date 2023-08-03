All Diseases Begin with the Gut - The Culture Club Returns to SuperZoo
After a successful launch in 2022, The Culture Club specializing in gut health and microbiome technology announces their return to SuperZoo in Las Vegas.
The reason our product is so unique is that we combine key ingredients for a multilevel effect. We believe that this holistic approach will provide pets with optimal gut health.”WEST HOLLYWOOD , CA , UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful launch in 2022, The Culture Club, a company specializing in gut health and microbiome technology is proud to announce their return to SuperZoo in Las Vegas in August.
— Michelle Griffin, Founder & CEO
The Culture Club and their products, MuttGut and KittyGut is a 3-1, Prebiotic, Probiotic and Postbiotic and the only complete microbiome support system that activates, restores, and regenerates.
MuttGut and KittyGut contain a patent-pending supplement that is sprinkled on top of food containing prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics to improve gut health and the overall health of dogs and cats by establishing symbiosis in the microbiome.
The groundbreaking products are the culmination of years of research and development spurred on by founder Michelle Griffin’s personal health issues, which led to her working with a leading immunologist and experts to create an industry leading pet product that transforms the lives of dogs and cats.
MuttGut for dogs and KittyGut for cats both contain 100% organic, human-grade ingredients, are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and grain free, and were formulated and tested in FDA-approved laboratories.
MuttGut helps to promote healthy digestion while also aiding with joint pain relief, immune system support, skin allergies and coat condition. It is specifically designed to help dogs thrive by improving their digestive tract environment. KittyGut helps cats get back to their natural state of balance with improved digestion as well as increased energy levels. Both products provide essential nutrients for pets that are typically missing from their diets.
“We had incredible response in 2022 and are even more excited to return to SuperZoo with MuttGut and KittyGut" said Michelle Griffin. “The reason our product is so unique is that we combine key ingredients for a multilevel effect. We believe that this holistic approach will provide pets with optimal gut health."
The Culture Club was founded with the mission of creating products that improve a pet’s wellbeing through microbiome technology, providing an all-natural solution for those suffering from digestive problems or other ailments related to imbalanced microbiomes. Using Urban Flora as its foundation, The Culture Club supplements are designed specifically for pets to help them live healthier lives.
“We are very proud of what we have achieved," said Griffin. “Our goal was always to create something that would revolutionize pet healthcare - something that could truly make a difference in their lives - and I am confident we have achieved it with MuttGut and KittyGut."
The Culture Club will be exhibiting their revolutionary pet gut-health products at SuperZoo from August 16th – 18th at booth #3665 in Las Vegas. Stop by their booth to learn more about how these innovative products can help your pet live its best life!
