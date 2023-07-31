Now accepting applications for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention Planning Program Support Grants
The Department of Commerce, Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention (OFSVP) has issued two Requests for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from tribes, public agencies or nonprofit community-based organizations (501(c)(3)).
- The first RFP is designed to support firearm violence intervention programs to serve those at the highest risk of community firearm violence in Washington, including evidence-based and evidence-generating violence intervention approaches that are culturally relevant and community-led. Total funding for this RFP is $8 million for the state fiscal biennium (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025).
Firearm Violence Intervention Contact: Katie Shaler, RFP Coordinator, Katie.Shaler@commerce.wa.gov.
- The second RFP will support community-led firearm violence prevention planning activities to generate programs and support for those at the highest risk of firearm violence in Washington. Commerce solicits proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in projects to support community-led processes, including strategic planning, convening stakeholders, and leveraging community innovation to reduce violence. Total funding for this RFP is $2 million for the state fiscal biennium (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025).
Firearm Violence Prevention Planning Contact: Sharon Livernois, RFP Coordinator, Sharon.Livernois@commerce.wa.gov
Commerce expects to award multiple contracts for these solicitations.
Application timeline
- Q&A Period: Aug. 1, 2023 – Aug. 22, 2023
- Pre-proposal Conferences, Zoom Meeting links included:
- Firearm Violence Prevention Planning: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tuesday, Aug.15, 2023
- Firearm Violence Intervention: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023
- Pre-applications due: 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023
- Proposals due: 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023
- Funding period: Oct. 20, 2023 – June 30, 2025
Firearm Violence Prevention Planning RFP