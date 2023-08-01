JP Fashion's Grand Opening at Rodeo39 Public Market Brings Attendees Styles at Wholesale Price
Founder Hanhuyen Pham Sharing about Her Passion to Help Women Lives Better Through Fashion Jobs and Clothing
JP Fashion, the fashion brand known for its trendsetting designs and commitment to sustainability, hosted a open-to-public eventSTANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JP Fashion, the renowned fashion brand known for its innovative designs and dedication to sustainability, recently hosted a public event at Rodeo39 Public Market to celebrate the opening of its latest store. The Grand Opening, held last Saturday, featured a cocktail party, fashion show, and charity auction, attracting fashion enthusiasts and philanthropists alike.
The event commenced with a red carpet photography session, welcoming esteemed guests and fashion enthusiasts from 3 pm to 4 pm. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation as attendees eagerly awaited the main event. Master of Ceremonies Quang Thái, a charismatic host, along with Co-founder Kim Hoang, Sales Associate Debora Nordstrom, and Sky Thavorn, who hosted the English segment, set the stage for an unforgettable experience.
JP Fashion presented three exceptional collections that captivated the audience with their unique vision and modern take on Y2K, Barbie doll, Derrier, and Blackpink trends.
The first collection, "Raw" – Embrace the Inelegance, redefined fashion with minimal design and cut-outs, shining the spotlight on exquisite fabrics and materials. It celebrated individual beauty, emphasizing authenticity and sustainability, catering to contemporary women who appreciate the unfiltered essence of life, combining comfort and elegance for the modern woman.
The second collection, "Rock" – Empowering Women with Unyielding Confidence, showcased strength through tailored blazers and trousers. The bold forms, colors, and cuts embodied the essence of successful, independent women, effortlessly transitioning from day to night, work to hangout. "Rock" became a symbol of empowerment, encouraging women to embrace their inner power and exude unyielding confidence.
Lastly, "Roar" – Ignite Your Inner Fire, was an electrifying collection that encouraged women to proudly embrace their unique selves. It celebrated individuality and daring, empowering women to break free from their safety circles and fearlessly pursue their passions and dreams. "Roar" became an anthem for the spirited and daring, inviting women to stand out and make a bold statement.
The fashion show featured a star-studded lineup of models, including the current Miss Ocean Vietnam Nguyen Thi May, who gracefully showcased the stunning collections.
The event was attended by prominent personalities from the fashion, entertainment, and business industries, making it a truly star-studded affair. Esteemed guests included supermodel Ngoc Quyen, film producer Mai Thu Huyen, Hollywood film producer Alan Vo Ford, actress Maya Huong Thu Mai, model, and social influencer Huyen Ny Tran Hoang, and artist Thanh Le. Additionally, several inspirational business leaders, such as Uyen Ho (The Nail Boss & Kyoto Japanese Cuisine) and Dr. Jacqueline Thu Thao Nguyen (Dr. J), along with members of Women Leaders International Network, graced the occasion.
A highlight of the Grand Opening was the charity auction, where the dazzling dress "Star of the Galaxy," designed by Giovanni Mureddo, took center stage. The magnificent dress fetched a generous bid of $500 and was acquired by Business Woman Kim Anh Nguyen. All proceeds from the auction were gifted to "Pearl in Heart," a charity organization supporting disabled artists, showcasing JP Fashion's commitment to making a positive impact in the community.
Behind the scenes, Makeup Artist Nguyen Duy Jinstar and photographers Quoc Cong, Kanu Phan, and videographer Vincent Hoang collaborated with Founder Hanhuyen Pham, Co-founder and Creative Director Kim Hoang, to create the stunning branding kit for JP Fashion US.
JP Fashion US is poised to revolutionize fashion shopping with its innovative concept, offering new designs every week in limited quantities and at wholesale prices. Customers can explore and purchase JP Fashion's products in-store, through their social channels, or via their website.
"We are thrilled and grateful for the overwhelming response at our Grand Opening event," said Kim Hoang, Co-Founder and CEO of JP Fashion. "It was truly an unforgettable experience, and we are honored to have received such immense support from our esteemed guests and patrons. JP Fashion US is committed to providing fashion-forward designs with a focus on sustainability, and we are excited to embark on this journey of creativity and innovation in the world of fashion."
Alicia Duong
Lifestyle & Fashion Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok