Provalus Hosts Building Revitalization Celebration in Historic Tahlequah, Oklahoma
Provalus’ newest operation has employed over 175 people in under 6 months.TAHLEQUAH, OK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Provalus is proud to move into Phase 2 of its job creation initiative in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the capitol city of the Cherokee Nation, the largest tribe in the United States. Phase 2 will consist of moving 70 of its 175 current employees out of a temporary space into what is historically called The Foundry building at 201 N. Muskogee Avenue.
“Provalus is not only bringing new technology jobs to our hometown of Tahlequah, but also helping preserve the historic structures in our iconic downtown,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “We are thrilled Phase 3 is now underway in the Foundry building which Cherokee Nation also made investments in, and we look forward to this continued path of progress by Provalus.”
The Foundry main space has been converted to a state-of-the-art technology facility to house the 70- person customer experience team beginning August 1, 2023. Construction plans for the remaining square footage of the building will commence later this year to accommodate roughly 200 jobs in the areas of information technology and business support. Phase 3 of Provalus expansion is underway in the historic Workman building where Provalus will have capacity for an additional 200 employees to provide managed services and I.T. professional services for clients seeking a 100% U.S.-based outsourcing solution.
Nathan Reed, President & CEO of both the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and Tahlequah Regional Development Authority said, “Tahlequah and the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority are excited to have Provalus in our community. Even though they have only been here a short amount of time, their impact is already being felt. They continue to provide quality jobs to residents and will continue to grow. The increase in earnings and household income will continue to provide better quality of life opportunities for those in our community. We look forward to their continued growth and support in our community.”
The tech jobs created by Provalus are projected to have a multi million-dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years and strengthen the downtown network of businesses.
In his speech on Tuesday, Will Ruzic, Vice President of Facilities and Operations at Provalus said, “We’re thrilled to have such a rich pool of talent in this Tahlequah community to fuel our expansion plans. It’s allowed us to accelerate the revitalization of these historic downtown buildings.”
Provalus is elevating under-employed individuals by providing technology, business, and support positions to undiscovered talent in the U.S. By up-skilling local American talent, Provalus is able to provide Fortune-listed companies with the dependable, quality, and practical services they need. It specializes in professional services including Business Process Optimization, Infrastructure Operations (HD, IAM, NOC, SOC) and Customer Experience.
Individuals interested in joining the Provalus team should visit provalus.com/apply.
ABOUT THE PROVALUS BRAND OF OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES:
We hire and develop the best and brightest undiscovered talent in our small towns and rural communities to deliver a remarkable experience for our technology clients and end-users alike. Provalus specializes in professional services including Business Process Optimization, Infrastructure Operations (HD, IAM, NOC, SOC) and Application & ITO Support services that compete head-on with offshore outsourcing. By creating opportunities where there were none with companies that believe in America’s future, Provalus is generating a superior workforce. We provide Fortune-listed companies the dependable, quality, and practical services they need... straight from the heart of America. We are purpose-driven.
