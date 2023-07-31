Important dates to help plan your August

From tags sales to season openers, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during August that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

AUGUST 2023

8/1 – DEADLINE to purchase controlled hunt tags (except unlimited and January hunts)

8/1 – ON SALE: Sage-grouse and sandhill crane tags at 10 a.m. MDT

8/3 – ON SALE: Second tag and returned tag sale at 10 a.m. MDT

8/4 – ON SALE: Leftover early-season controlled hunt tags at 10 a.m. MDT

8/5 – OPEN: Second application period for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall bear controlled hunts

8/10 – DEADLINE to apply for second Super Hunt drawing

8/15 – CLOSED: Second application period for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall bear controlled hunts

8/25 – ON SALE: Leftover controlled hunt tag sale at 10 a.m. MDT (if available)

8/30 – OPEN: General archery season for deer and elk in most of the state

8/30 – OPEN: Cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare seasons; fall turkey season in most of Idaho; forest grouse season

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.