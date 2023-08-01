STUDY INDICATES GENERATIVE AI-BASED CHATBOTS ARE THE FUTURE OF CUSTOMER SUCCESS
Webinar to Discuss Study’s Findings to Occur on August 9 at Noon PT.PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study conducted by Helix has revealed compelling insights into the potential of generative AI in the field of customer success. The research engaged 304 customer success leaders and underscored the increasing inclination towards the use of generative AI-driven chatbots for faster customer interactions.
A remarkable 75% of businesses with an online presence have already deployed a customer success chatbot, reflecting the already widespread acceptance of this technology. Further reinforcing this trend, an impressive 87% of these businesses reported satisfaction with their current chatbot performance.
Despite this current level of satisfaction, customer success leaders are still looking towards the possibilities of generative AI to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Leaders believe that the implementation of generative AI could lead to considerable improvements in response and handling times, boost customer service management (CSM) efficiency, and enable greater scalability of CSM team capacity.
However, these potential advancements are not without their perceived challenges. More than half of the respondents expressed concern over the accuracy and reliability of generative AI responses. Moreover, data privacy and security emerged as significant concerns, with 50% of customer success leaders acknowledging these issues. It is clear that for generative AI to transition from potential to reality in chatbots, these concerns need to be robustly addressed.
Despite these apprehensions, an overwhelming 76% of customer success leaders expressed a likelihood or strong likelihood to consider deploying a generative AI-based customer chatbot within the next 12 months. This statistic suggests a firm belief in the future of generative AI in customer success chatbots.
To further explore and discuss these survey results, Helix is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, August 9 at 12:00 PM PT. The webinar, entitled "Generative AI in Customer Success Chatbots: Paradigm Shift or Pipedream?" will provide an in-depth discussion and analysis of the potential and challenges of generative AI in customer success chatbots. To register for this webinar, click here: http://get.helix.im/survey-webinar-lp
About Helix
Helix’s mission is to delight our customers’ customers.
Helix has developed the world’s most accurate and capable generative AI-based platform for customer success teams. Our generative AI system doesn’t hallucinate, can be deployed in less than 2 hours, integrates with leading help desk solutions, and comprehends imperfect knowledge. In addition, our solutions can take actions on behalf of customers, seamlessly within the same generative conversation. Helix is based in Pleasanton, CA, and our team includes veterans from LinkedIn, Microsoft, Uber, Facebook, Amazon, Siemens, Accenture, and McKinsey & Company. Learn more and create your own free generative AI-based chatbot at http://helix.im.
Press Contact:
Joe Karasin
Karasin PPC
j.karasin@karasinppc.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other