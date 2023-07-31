Former Salesforce exec, Kevin Flynn, Joins CRMIT as Strategic Revenue Advisor
Kevin Flynn, Strategic Revenue Advisor, CRMIT Solutions
With his extensive experience and visionary leadership, Kevin Flynn will play a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and advancing CRMIT's market position
CRMIT's commitment to customer success, combined with their innovative solutions, presents an exciting opportunity for growth & transformation. I look forward to working closely with CRMIT team.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CRMIT Solutions, a global leader in customer 360 and digital transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Flynn as a strategic revenue advisor.
— Kevin Flynn
Kevin Flynn comes with an impressive track record, having served in executive leadership roles at Salesforce, one of the world's foremost Customer Relationship Management (CRM) companies. During his tenure at Salesforce, Kevin played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and spearheading strategic initiatives that elevated the company's position in the market.
As Strategic Revenue Advisor at CRMIT Solutions, Kevin will collaborate with the executive team to design and implement revenue-focused strategies. His deep understanding of the Salesforce landscape, coupled with his visionary leadership, will fortify CRMIT's position as a prominent player in the Salesforce partner ecosystem.
CRMIT Solutions recently announced its Application Support Value Plan (ASVP), with a focus on time-to-value solutions for Salesforce, maximizing system uptime, minimizing disruptions, continuous improvement, regular updates, and business-led innovations for customers. The ASVP, lets customers choose from the Improve and Innovate programs, which are a combination of proactive and personalized resources, guidance, and expertise.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Flynn to CRMIT Solutions,” says C.V. Venkata Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer, CRMIT Solutions. “With Kevin on board, we are poised to elevate our market presence and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.” added Venkata.
"CRMIT's commitment to customer success, combined with their innovative solutions, presents an exciting opportunity for growth and transformation. I look forward to working closely with the team to propel CRMIT to new heights." said Kevin Flynn
Kevin's addition to the CRMIT Solutions advisory panel marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to empower businesses with exceptional Salesforce solutions and consulting services.
About CRMIT Solutions
CRMIT Solutions is a pioneer Salesforce Solutions Provider focusing on digital transformation solutions to deliver Customer360. CRMIT's, Application Support Value Plan [ASVP] for Salesforce is a comprehensive time-to-value solution, maximizing system uptime, minimizing disruptions, continuous improvement, regular updates, and business-led innovations for customers. With over 500 certified CRM & business intelligence consultants and 1500+ successful deployments globally, CRMIT has successfully acquired customers across various domains, including manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services.
