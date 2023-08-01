BGW Dental Group & Forum Communications Receive International Healthcare Marketing Award
BGW Dental Group advertising campaign partnering with area high schools named one of top 5% in the nation.GAINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BGW Dental Group, with locations in Braselton, Dahlonega, and Gainesville, as well as full-service marketing agency Forum Communications, was recently named a Gold Award winner in the 2023 Aster Awards.
“It’s an honor to receive an award with such high esteem as the Aster Awards,” said Dr. Richard Bennett, partner at BGW Dental Group. “We are thankful for our partners at Forum Communications and all of their work on our behalf.”
The Aster Awards is one of the largest and most respected national / international competitions of its kind. This elite program has recognized outstanding healthcare professionals for excellence in their advertising and healthcare marketing efforts for over 20 years. Recipients receiving a Gold Award in their respective category are considered the top 5% in the nation for advertising excellence. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal and execution.
“BGW’s team of dentists and staff members are all right here in our North Georgia communities,” said Nick Kastner, director of brand and digital strategy at Forum Communications. “We created a campaign that clearly shows BGW is not just another conglomerate dental practice, but that they share the same moments and experiences as their patients.”
The campaign titled ‘You Smile. We Smile.’ focuses on the individual moments between doctors, patients and local communities. The ads were placed in high school sports programs across North Georgia featuring BGW doctors and staff with high school students, athletes and staff from their respective schools.
“Many agencies and organizations continued to step up and offered incredible communications that were informative and creative,” said Melinda Lucas, Aster Awards program coordinator. “We’ve all had the pandemic touch our lives and are looking forward to a much brighter future together.”
About BGW Dental Group
For nearly 50 years, BGW Dental Group has served patients in Gainesville and across North Georgia. With offices in Braselton, Dahlonega and Gainesville, BGW Dental Group provides patients with personalized care tailored to fit their individual needs in a warm and welcoming environment. Our family practice is committed to helping individuals attain and maintain optimal oral health. You Smile. We Smile. In All of Life’s Moments. https://www.bgwdentalgroup.com
About Forum Communications
Forum Communications is a full-service marketing agency that assists clients in finding their voice in a crowded marketplace. We understand that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to marketing and work with clients in Georgia and throughout the Southeastern United States to develop a marketing strategy that meets your organization’s individual goals. Learn more about Forum Communications at https://www.forumspeaks.com.
Nick Kastner
Forum Communications
+1 678-943-3859
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram