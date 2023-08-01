DentaQuest, Teledentistry.com Partner To Expand Access to Dental Care

Member benefits in several markets to include virtual 24/7 dentist appointments, personalized patient outreach

BOSTON, Mass. July 31, 2023 – DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., and Teledentistry.com

have partnered to bring DentaQuest members virtual, anytime access to dental providers,

alleviating barriers to care with particular focus on those in need of service after hours or while

traveling. By the end of 2023, the organizations expect to make 24/7 dental care available to

Medicaid and commercial dental plan members in 20 states, increasing access to care for more

than 3.5 million members. DentaQuest Medicaid and CHIP members in several states, including

New Hampshire and Arizona, already have access to the service.

Teledentistry refers to virtual dental appointments via voice and video technology, specifically

enabling patients to consult with a licensed dentist, get treatment including possible nonnarcotic

prescription medication, and receive oral health education online. A recent pilot program at

DentaQuest’s affiliate dental practices in one state revealed that 30% of teledentistry consult

patients did not need to follow up with in-person care and saved up to $140 per visit.

“Together, DentaQuest and Teledentistry.com bring decades of leadership and program

expertise to our comprehensive nationwide provider network,” said Brett Bostrack, chief network

officer for DentaQuest. “Virtual visits present a great new opportunity to ensure everyone – no

matter where you are or what time of day – can access quality, efficient and effective oral health

care. They also help to alleviate overburdened hospital emergency departments and dental

practice front-office staff.”

In addition to virtual dental care, the partnership is implementing patient-centered engagement

services, starting with DentaQuest Medicaid and CHIP members. MESH, or Member

Engagement for Sustainable Healthcare, aims to raise awareness and use of available dental

benefits, help identify oral disease, and get the patient established in a patient-centered dental

home for definitive and ongoing care. For example, one program includes pediatrician outreach

and fluoride varnish – proven to lower caries rates and an important metric for children’s oral

health – that can be applied at home with instruction from a Teledentistry.com provider.

“We are excited to help expand access to dental care for DentaQuest members all over the

country,” said Dr. Vilas Sastry, chief executive officer of Teledentistry.com. “Teledentistry is not

only an effective delivery model to reduce reliance on emergency rooms for nontraumatic dental

conditions, but also a pathway to improved preventive care for thousands of people, and we

look forward to growing this partnership.”

In a survey of existing patients, Teledentistry.com found high satisfaction – an average rating of

4.65 out of 5 – with the ease of experience, and nearly 70% of respondents would have gone to

the emergency room as the alternative way to get the care they needed.

In addition to reducing reliance on emergency departments (EDs) for nontraumatic dental

issues, teledentistry enables:

 initial oral health screenings prior to a first in-person visit;

 caries risk assessments and referral to a dental home;

 targeted outreach for historic under-utilizers of preventive services;

 dental chronic care management with efficient, lower-cost dental hygiene at-home

monitoring;

 pediatric dental outreach, including offering at-home fluoride varnish guidance; and

 effective medical-dental integration, including pediatric medical office programs and in-

hospital ED dentist referral programs for ongoing dental care.

The partnership also expands on Teledentistry.com’s existing relationship with Sun Life U.S.,

which offers the benefit to commercial dental members. In the case of products distributed

through Sun Life, group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of

Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and

Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.).

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to

improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to

quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and

payors. As one of the nation’s largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits

administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 37 million Americans

through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective

dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large

businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70

oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved

populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram

and LinkedIn.