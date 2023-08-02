Diverse Life Experiences in "Journey to Joy: From Spiritual Rigidity to Freedom" Gets Richer in Second Edition
An inspirational guide for those seeking a more profound connection with themselves and others.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From professional work in various fields to his spiritual journey, Ronald Rauckhorst authors "Journey to Joy: From Spiritual Rigidity to Freedom," offering readers an intimate glimpse into his remarkable life and transformation.
Born into a steadfast Catholic working-class family in Akron, Ohio, Ronald's early years were marked by rigid religious beliefs and the fear of sin and damnation. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn as he navigates the challenges of work as a missionary priest, leaving the Church, and embracing the complexities of marriage and fatherhood.
In his candid narrative, Ronald explores the profound impact of his experiences as a Maryknoll Missionary priest in rural Korea, where he encountered a more inclusive vision of the Church through the teachings of Vatican Council II. Inspired by the possibilities for change, Ronald embarked on a path of self-discovery, questioning long-held beliefs and confronting his own rigidity.
"Journey to Joy" chronicles Ronald's evolution from being a rigid, rule-bound, judgmental individual to becoming a compassionate, open-hearted person. Drawing on his fifty-year marriage to Louise, a nurse, teacher, and ex-nun, as well as his role as a loving father to two adopted Korean daughters, Ronald shares the transformative power of embracing vulnerability and deepening his spiritual connection.
Through his engaging prose, Ronald encourages readers to confront their own fears and rigidity. “An ethical dilemma can be a great force or change and spiritual growth, but one must be open to change and have the ability to question one's core beliefs,” Ronald writes. “Perhaps I am misguided, but I am joyous in my faith, my knowledge of God, and the freedom that flows from God's love. Giving up the idea of making myself holy, accepting myself as I am, and trusting in God's love is enough,” the author continues.
Louise Rauckhorst, eager to continue her late husband’s legacy, that is, to inspire other people by sharing their own story, furthers “Journey to Joy” by unifying her experiences with Ronald’s, reinforcing the book with a Foreword and Epilogue, and polishing and preparing the manuscript for publication of it’s second edition.
Discovering ways to utilize life experiences to foster growth, love, and compassion, "Journey to Joy: From Spiritual Rigidity to Freedom" is now available on Amazon and other major online book retailers. Get to know more about the Rauckhorsts at rauckhorst-journeystojoy.com.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube