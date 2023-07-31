"Journey to Joy: From Spiritual Rigidity to Freedom" Chronicles a Path to Personal Transformation
A laicized, married Catholic priest candidly shares his spiritual odyssey, an intimate journey of self-discovery.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ronald Rauckhorst shares his remarkable journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth in his insightful memoir, "Journey to Joy: From Spiritual Rigidity to Freedom." Through a candid account of his life as a Roman Catholic priest, husband, father, and spiritual seeker, Rauckhorst offers readers a compelling narrative of transformation and the power of personal evolution.
In "Journey to Joy," Rauckhorst recounts his upbringing in a staunchly Catholic family in Akron, Ohio, and the strict expectations placed upon him by both his parents and the church. His experiences as a missionary priest in South Korea further shaped his worldview, but it was the profound impact of Vatican Council II that sparked a major shift in his perspective. Rauckhorst's questioning of church rules and his subsequent departure from the priesthood became a pivotal change of direction in his journey towards freedom and self-discovery.
The book delves into Rauckhorst's subsequent experiences as a husband and father—enjoying a happy marriage of 50 years with wife, Louise, and adopting two Korean daughters—navigating the challenges and joys of family life. It highlights his pursuit of a more open, non-judgemental, and loving approach to his relationships with both God and others, encouraging readers to confront their own fears and rigidity.
"Journey to Joy" is an intimate portrayal of one man's spiritual evolution, inviting readers to reflect on their own life journeys so as to discover ways to embrace personal growth and spiritual transformation. Rauckhorst's insightful storytelling and his ability to convey vulnerability and resilience make this book a must-read for those seeking inspiration and a path towards a more fulfilling life.
Gearing for its second edition, Louise Rauckhorst enriches her late husband’s book by incorporating her own journey to joy—also, adding a Foreword and an Epilogue, and polishing the book per se by adding and changing some text. Louise is almost finished with the preparation of the manuscript and soon afterward, the revised edition will proceed to publication. Get to know more about the Rauckhorsts at rauckhorst-journeystojoy.com.
Available on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers, embark on a spiritual odyssey with "Journey to Joy: From Spiritual Rigidity to Freedom" by Ronald Rauckhorst.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube