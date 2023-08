SERP SECURITY (Protect your schools, businesses, and loved ones)

SERP SECURITY

Innovative technology to protect schools and businesses from active shooter situations. At the same time delivering information to first responders!

Using state of the art technology to protect and deter from active shooter situations. If there is an active shooter, vital real time information is provided to police officers!” — Charles Anderson

BARGERSVILLE, INDIANA, USA, July 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SERP SECURITY , LLC,BARGERVILLE, INDIANASERP SECURITY , LLC, A NEW INDIANA-BASED SECURITY SERVICES COMPANY, HAS LAUNCHED ITS STATE-OF-THE-ART USER PLATFORM THAT UTILIZES CUTTING EDGE, MILITARY-TESTED TECHNOLOGIES TO ASSIST SCHOOLS, BUSINESSES, FIRST RESPONDERS AND COMMUNITIES DURING EMERGENCY AND CRISIS SITUATIONS.SERP’S SYSTEMS USE PROVEN TECHNOLOGICAL TOOLS TO INSTANTLY GATHER AND SHARE CRITICAL INFORMATION IN REAL TIME DURING NATURAL AND MAN-MADE EMERGENCY SITUATIONS IN ORDER TO IDENTIFY AND LOCATE INDIVIDUALS IN A DESIGNATED ENVIRONMENT. THE SYSTEM CAN BE TRIGGERED AUTOMATICALLY OR MANUALLY AND IS DESIGNED TO SAVE CRITICAL MINUTES DURING LIFE THREATENING SITUATIONS.IN ADDITION TO BUILDING MAPPING AND ENVIRONMENTAL DETECTION TOOLS, SERP ALSO OFFERS PROTECTION PRODUCTS FOR USE INSIDE SCHOOLS, BUSINESSES AND GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS INCLUDING BULLET-PROOF SHIELDS AND BLAST PROTECTION CURTAINS.INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES CAN ALSO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SERPS FAMILY PROTECTION APP WHICH ALLOWS MEDICAL AND IDENTITY INFORMATION TO BE SHARED WITH FIRST RESPONDERS WHEN A CHILD OR OTHER LOVED ONE GOES MISSING.AT SERP, YOUR PEACE OF MIND IS OUR PEACE OF MIND.VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT SERPSECURITY.COMSERP Securityinfo@serpsecurity.com317-283-9155Bargersville, INUnited States