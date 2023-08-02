NOAA Awards Orbotic Systems with Space Weather SBIR
Orbotic Systems offers breakthrough technology to collect space weather data.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Space debris isn’t the only hazard to orbiting satellites, severe space weather can also cause threats. One example of an incident happened to SpaceX, resulting in 38 of the 49 Starlink satellites being lost due to a geomagnetic storm.
The ionosphere and thermosphere are affected by the energy of the solar wind and under severe circumstances the energy can heat up the thermosphere creating atmospheric drag on orbiting spacecraft. This drag can result in spacecraft prematurely losing altitude and plunging to Earth.
Methods to improve forecasts on the time and density of geomagnetic storms remains one of the highest priorities for NOAA and the SWPC (Space Weather Prediction Center) This information is very valuable when dealing with space traffic coordination and the increasing number of satellites in (LEO). One of the key objectives of NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) is timely alerts and warnings that prevent additional satellite losses and aid in collision avoidance.
Orbotic Systems answers NOAA’s need to generate global atmospheric data on a real-time basis with the development of their WIND technology. Competitive advantage lies in WIND's compact size, accuracy, and timely collection of space weather data. This information is critical for space weather forecasting to ensure the safety of astronauts, satellites, and other space assets.
The development team consists of Orbotic System’s Erik Long, CEO, Larry Fineberg, VP of Product Development/ Chief Engineer, and Dr. Daniel Perez, Engineer. Dr. Fred Herrero, from Space Systems Research Center will act as Senior Research Scientist.
About Orbotic Systems: Orbotic Systems was created to address the growing threat of space debris. After investigating solutions from both a business and technical perspective, Orbotic Systems was born.
The goal of Orbotic Systems is to safely advance human progress in space with innovative technology while creating a sustainable space environment. Orbotic Systems is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. For more information contact OrboticSystems.com
