Orbotic Systems Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine to Tackle Space Debris and Advance Space Sustainability

Innovative Space-Tech Company Seeks Support from Public Investors for Cutting-Edge Satellite Deorbiting Technology

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Orbotic Systems, a pioneering space technology company focused on space debris removal and sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) operations, is excited to announce the launch of its Regulation CF (Reg CF) crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine.The campaign invites public investors to join the mission of keeping space safe and sustainable through its breakthrough D3 technology for satellite deorbiting.Orbotic Systems' D3 device enables SmallSat operators to deorbit satellites safely, efficiently, and without explosive propellants, reducing both costs and risks. As global satellite launches continue to increase, effective satellite deorbiting solutions have become a critical need to mitigate the growing threat of space debris.“Space debris poses a real danger to ongoing space exploration and the safety of satellites in orbit,” said Erik Long, CEO and Co-Founder of Orbotic Systems. “We developed D3 as a cost-effective and reliable solution to help satellite operators comply with new FCC regulations and ensure a sustainable future for space operations.”The company is seizing this opportunity with regulatory support, including the FCC's new "Five-Year Rule," which mandates spacecraft deorbit within five years of mission completion. With the satellite industry projected to grow to over 60,000 SmallSats by 2030, Orbotic Systems is poised to address a market demand estimated at $2.4 billion.The funds raised through the Reg CF campaign will support the commercialization of Orbotic Systems' D3 device, as well as other innovative space technologies, including space weather sensors and passive spacecraft control solutions.Why Invest in Orbotic Systems?• Revolutionary Technology: The D3 device allows SmallSat operators to deorbit spacecraft safely, without the use of explosive propellants, and at a fraction of the cost of current solutions.• Market Opportunity: With the satellite industry expanding and new regulations in place, there’s a growing need for reliable and affordable deorbiting solutions.• Expert Team: Orbotic Systems was founded in conjunction with NASA veterans and industry experts that have decades of experience in space exploration and technology development.Orbotic Systems' Reg CF offering is now live on StartEngine, providing the public with the opportunity to invest in a company that is innovating for a cleaner and more secure space environment.Important Notice for Investors: This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of your entire investment. Orbotic Systems' crowdfunding campaign is conducted through StartEngine Primary, LLC, a Broker Dealer registered with the SEC and a Member of FINRA/SIPC. Prospective investors are encouraged to review the offering page and related disclosures before making any investment decisions.For more information and to invest, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/orbotics About Orbotic Systems: Orbotic Systems is dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of space through innovative technology solutions for satellite deorbiting, space debris removal, and space weather forecasting. Co-founded by Erik Long and Jane Ielmini, the company aims to create a safer, cleaner orbit for future space exploration.

