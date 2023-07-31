Blood Bros BBQ & No Label Brewing's Collaboration, DON JALAPENO, Wins Gold at US OPEN BEER CHAMPIONSHIP
KATY, Texas – July 31, 2023 – No Label Brewing Co. and Blood Bros. BBQ proudly announce their GOLD MEDAL win at the 2023 US Open Beer Championship for their collaborative beer, Don Jalapeño. This prestigious recognition from the world's second largest international beer competition highlights their shared passion for flavor, craftsmanship, and innovation.
Founded in 2018 by James Beard Award nominee and pitmaster Quy Hoang and his lifelong friends Robin and Terry Wong, Blood Bros. BBQ in Bellaire, Texas has been creating an enticing backyard BBQ experience. "We cook food we want to eat using flavors we love," Hoang says, reflecting on their philosophy.
Their collaboration with No Label Brewing Co., Houston's third oldest brewery, led to the birth of Don Jalapeño. Hoang brought his smoky touch to the recipe by smoking the jalapeños used in the brew. "I really loved the Don Jalapeño beer way back when and they had done away with it," Hoang recalled. "It was a natural thing," he said about the decision to work with Tom Paynter, co-owner and marketing director of No Label Brewing Co.
Paynter echoes the sentiment, saying, "The dynamic between Blood Bros. and No Label is that we both understand lifelong friendships and that the thing that matters most in life are relationships." To them, the beer is more than just a product – it's a testament to their shared values and a reflection of their friendship.
"To see it all come together in one product that's going out all over Houston, it's a cool feeling," Hoang shares, reflecting on the journey that led to the creation of Don Jalapeño. Now, the gold medal from the US Open Beer Championship marks a high point in their journey, casting a golden glow on their achievement.
No Label Brewing Co. holds a stellar track record of international acclaim, including 20 Craft Beer Marketing Awards, 4 New York International Beer Competition medals, 2 Melbourne International Beer Competition medals, 2 Los Angeles International Beer Competition Medals2 US Open Beer Championship medals, 3 Frederiksberg Beer Competition medals, 3 Texas Craft Brewers Cup Medals, and a World Beer Cup medal. The latest success of Don Jalapeño is yet another addition to their distinguished brewing legacy.
