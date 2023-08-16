“The Emperor’s Regret” by Barbara Pierce is a Heartwarming Morality Tale

What will people do when they get exactly what they wished for and realize that it isn't as fanciful as they thought it would be?

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Most people might think they already understand the saying, "be careful what you wish for," but are they truly taking heed? Barbara Pierce's The Emperor's Regret might help one examine himself and come up with an honest answer.Inspired from her Safari trip in Botswana, Africa, The Emperor's Regret is a dashing cautionary tale. It chronicles the early life of a popular young emperor named Paheni who's so sick of being a royalty. To achieve his ultimate goal of living a life with less responsibility, he acquires the help of Haknobee, a well-respected elder who is known to possess great wisdom and powerful magic. However, as he experiences the freedom of his new life, reality falls dangerously short of his fanciful expectations.Barbara Pierce has always been a gifted storyteller. On top of being a former elementary school teacher, she has published nine other children's books, such as The Perfect Place for Toodles, Mama Lupita's Puree Ole, A Mystery in Winters Park, The Game That Sam Plays, and Sophie Virginia and the Little Red Boots, and The Emperor's Regret. She plans to write more as long as she has fun and interesting things to share. To know more about her, readers may visit www.bapiercesbookcollection.com