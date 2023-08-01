Revenue Storm Unveils New Logo

Revenue Storm Logo

Revenue Storm's revamps logo to better match the company's identity and commitment to excellence and innovation.

We are thrilled to introduce our new logo and branding, which symbolizes our evolution and progress as a company.” — Debby Rizzo, CEO of Revenue Storm

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenue Storm, a global sales effectiveness company that has been leading the industry for 20 years, is excited to announce the redesign of our logo and branding to better match our corporate identity – edgy, up-to-date, and committed to excellence and innovation.

When we began our organization in 2001, cloud services were new, so our cloud logo with a lightning bolt stood out in the marketplace. Today, the whole world is in the cloud. So, keeping the lightning bolt to symbolize the surge of energy, excitement, and improved sales results that we co-create with our clients was vital to our design.

The dynamic lightning bolt shape evokes a sense of forward motion, mirroring the momentum and success Revenue Storm and its clients achieve. Revenue Storm empowers sales organizations to break through barriers and achieve extraordinary results with world-class diagnostics, assessments, training, coaching, and support. We are not an event-based company, we stay with our clients to support them as their business changes and grows.

About Revenue Storm Corporation:

About Revenue Storm: Revenue Storm is a global sales performance consulting company employing the latest neuro and behavioral science. Our singular focus is to improve our client's sales effectiveness with higher win rates and revenue growth. We meet clients where they are – driving revenue to the next level. This could mean developing new sales competencies, building a winning coaching culture, launching intelligent sales tools, or creating a valued sales enablement capability.