A Beautifully Illustrated Children’s Book with an Important Moral Lesson is Barbara Pierce’s Latest Offering to Readers

This creative tale will teach its audience about appreciating what they have and who they are before making capricious decisions.

While on a nighttime Safari trip in Botswana, Africa, Barbara Pierce witnessed a leopard stalking baboons for an evening meal. For many, this image would most probably be overlooked, forgotten, and buried underneath some other more interesting and pressing matters. However, in the eyes of author and story weaver Barbara Pierce, that specific tense moment became her inspiration in writing the lesson-enriched children's story, The Emperor's Regret The Emperor's Regret is an original folktale set in a tropical rainforest in Eastern Asia. It tells the story of Paheni, a young emperor who makes the decision to renounce his crown in order to live a life with less responsibility. He summons Haknobee, a well-respected elder who is known to possess great wisdom and powerful magic, to pursue his desire. As he experiences the freedom of his new life, reality falls dangerously short of his fanciful expectations.Through Paheni's story, the former elementary teacher hopes to encourage readers to consider possible consequences first, before making important decisions.Barbara A. Pierce lived in Memphis, Tennessee until she moved to New York City at a very early age. Upon receiving a degree in education, she began a career as an elementary school teacher that lasted for 35 years. She is also the author of other children's books such as The Perfect Place for Toodles, Mama Lupita's Puree Ole, A Mystery in Winters Park, The Game That Sam Plays, and Sophie Virginia and the Little Red Boots. To know more about her, readers may visit www.bapiercesbookcollection.com