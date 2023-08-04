Author Barbara Pierce’s Latest Work is a Well-crafted Story That Will Shape Children’s Minds for the Better

“The Emperor’s Regret” is a cautionary tale that has just the perfect formula in teaching our kids the value of gratitude.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara A. Pierce is a retired elementary school teacher with 35 years of experience. Being a children’s educator, storytelling comes naturally to her. This is made evident by her 6 authored children’s books, The Perfect Place for Toodles, Mama Lupita’s Puree Ole, A Mystery in Winters Park, The Game That Sam Plays, Sophie Virginia and the Little Red Boots, and The Emperor’s Regret. The highlight is on the latter, being her most recent release. The Emperor's Regret is a cautionary tale that has just the perfect formula in teaching our kids the value of gratitude. The readers will follow the life of young emperor Paheni who, due to his young mind, couldn’t fathom the massive weight that comes with the crown. So, instead of bearing the responsibility like all crowned emperors are supposed to do, Paheni summons Haknobee instead, a well-respected elder who is known to possess great wisdom and powerful magic, so he could grant him his desire to renounce the crown and live a carefree life. Unbeknownst to Paheni, freedom isn’t always absolute and that in life, you can never be absolutely comfortable regardless of what kind of shoes you’re wearing.Emily, a reader from Goodreads, left a positive review on the site, saying, “A lovely children's book: the story amused me (and seemed highly beneficial to encourage children in a positive manner), the artwork is beautiful, and it's well written. I would have extremely enjoyed having this read to me and also reading it myself when I was young.”To get to know more about Barbara Pierce and her works, you can visit her website at www.bapiercesbookcollection.com To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.