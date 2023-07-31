Hessen, Germany – Regina Manz is now a certified supervisory board member. Ms. Manz is a lawyer who specializes in corporate law, employment law, and labor law. She completed additional training that helped her become a certified supervisory board member and received her certificate from Steinbeis University.

Regina Manz has over two decades of experience in law. She has a Master of Mediation (MM) and is a certified compliance officer who has extensive experience in this industry. She has helped clients manage conflicts through clear regulations, employment contracts, and also service contracts. Regina Manz states, “I wanted to help people from an early age so that my professional mission grew out of my childhood desire to help: to leave a positive mark in the lives of my clients! My employees and I strive for this every day.” Her specialization is in employment law and she pays close attention to each client’s individual situation to ensure that they get the best possible outcome. Ms. Manz helps her clients find optimal solutions and get the reliable support that they need for all of their employment needs.

Kanzlei Manz law firm provides services in:

Employment Law Commercial and corporate law International trade and business law Compliance Efficient receivables management Conflict Resolution Consulting

Ms. Manz represents companies and supports shareholders during any disputes in commercial and corporate law. She supports her clients in getting excellent solution strategies at a very early stage to reduce future expenses and avoid lengthy disputes. Clients can get their consulting contracts reviewed and resolution appeals managed by this law firm. Kanzlei Manz has offices in Istanbul, Frankfurt, Darmstadt, and Alsbach.

Conflicts between founders and shareholders can lead to significant economic damage, liability, and even loss of reputation. These conflicts can escalate into long-term problems that affect the company as a whole, which is why it’s essential that both parties think about a strategy and manage the disputes as quickly as possible. Developing a solution strategy early on is essential. Managing disputes outside of court can protect the interest of the company and save a tremendous amount of money and time in the long run.

Clients who need a business mediator or an arbitrator can hire Regina Manz to get the best possible outcomes from their internal company disputes. Clients who need mediation for conflict resolution can get excellent mediators for employment law, commercial law, and even family law. This is an excellent alternative to going to court and this is an option that is available for those who want to avoid spending more time and money trying to resolve conflicts in court.

You can get a non-binding assessment where you will be offered a free initial analysis of your situation and get advice on how to approach your case. Kanzlei Manz law firm is an excellent place to get the legal support that you need. This law firm has a strong reputation for providing excellent professional services to its diverse clientele and has helped them get the best possible solutions for their cases.

You can call the Frankfurt office or the Darmstadt office to get the process started. If you have a dispute or a case that you need legal support with then please visit their website to learn about what they can do for you. Also, feel free to check out their blog and read more about the thematic press reports from Kanzlei Manz law firm and about your rights regarding employment law in Germany.

About Kanzlei Manz

The law firm Manz was founded in Frankfurt am Main in 1997 with a focus on labor law, commercial and corporate law as well as conflict advice.

Contact Kanzlei Manz

Akazienweg 2

Alsbach

Hessen 64665

Germany

+49 6257 50 47-0

Website: https://www.kanzlei-manz.com/