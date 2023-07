George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, has released the following statement regarding a child’s death in a provincial park over the weekend in the Okanagan:

“I am deeply saddened by a tragic incident involving a child at a BC Parks campground over the weekend.

“On Saturday, a child was injured by a falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park and has since succumbed to their injuries.

“On behalf of the ministry and all BC Parks staff, I send my deepest condolences to the child’s family and friends. Our hearts are with you at this difficult time.”