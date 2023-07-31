Ginger Beer Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Fever-Tree, Fentimans, Reed's
Ginger Beer Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Ginger Beer Market will witness a 7.1% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Ginger Beer Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Ginger Beer market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Bundaberg Brewed Drinks (Australia), Fever-Tree (United Kingdom), Fentimans Ltd. (United Kingdom), Reed's Inc. (United States), Crabbie's (United Kingdom), Maine Root Handcrafted Beverages (United States), Reggae Refreshers (Jamaica), Cawston Press (United Kingdom), Stone's Original (Australia), Old Jamaica Ginger Beer (United Kingdom)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Ginger Beer market to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Ginger Beer Market Breakdown by Type (Alcoholic Ginger Beer, Non-Alcoholic Ginger Beer) by Packaging Types (Bottles (Glass or Plastic), Cans, On-tap, Others) by Distribution Channels (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Bars and Restaurants, Others) by End User (Personal Consumption, Beverage Industry, Food Industry, Hospitality and Catering Services, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Ginger Beer market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.46 Billion at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.2 Billion.
Definition:
The ginger beer market refers to the segment of the beverage industry that focuses on the production, distribution, and consumption of ginger beer. Ginger beer is a carbonated non-alcoholic beverage that is made from ginger, sugar, and other ingredients such as lemon juice or spices. It has a distinct ginger flavor and is known for its spicy and refreshing taste.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Ginger Beer Market: Alcoholic Ginger Beer, Non-Alcoholic Ginger Beer
Key Applications/end-users of Ginger Beer Market: Personal Consumption, Beverage Industry, Food Industry, Hospitality and Catering Services, Others
Market Trends:
Premiumization and Craft Movement
Flavored and Artisanal Varieties
Market Drivers:
Health Benefits Associated with Ginger
Rising Popularity of Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Market Opportunities:
Diversification and Innovation
Global Expansion
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks (Australia), Fever-Tree (United Kingdom), Fentimans Ltd. (United Kingdom), Reed's Inc. (United States), Crabbie's (United Kingdom), Maine Root Handcrafted Beverages (United States), Reggae Refreshers (Jamaica), Cawston Press (United Kingdom), Stone's Original (Australia), Old Jamaica Ginger Beer (United Kingdom)
