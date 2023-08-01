Park University Appoints New Deans for College of Education and Health Professions, College of Management
#ParkU Appoints Dr. Gayle Copeland as dean of the College of Education and Health Professions, and Dr. Yang Sun as dean of the College of Management.PARKVILLE, MISSOURI, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Park University announces the appointment of Gayle Copeland, Ph.D., and Yang Sun, Ph.D., as deans for the College of Education and Health Professions, and the College of Management, respectively, effective today.
Gayle Copeland, Ph.D.
In her role as dean of the College of Education and Health Professions, Copeland will be responsible for the curricular, personnel, budgetary and administrative affairs of the CEHP in alignment with the University’s mission and strategic priorities. The College of Education and Health Professions includes the School of Education and the School of Behavioral and Health Sciences, as well as the Center for Interdisciplinary Networking, Training, Education and Research.
Copeland, who has spent most of her career in higher education, comes to Park University from Fresno (Calif.) Pacific University where she served as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs since 2018. Previously, Copeland spent 11 years at Simpson University in Redding, Calif., where she was a professor and education department chair before serving as provost for five years. Copeland was also an associate professor and education department chair for four years at Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pa. In addition, she has taught at the University of Kansas, Lawrence; Baylor University, Waco, Texas; and Alliant International University, San Diego. Copeland also has experience as a K-12 administrator and teacher in California.
Copeland earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in educational policy and leadership, and a Master of Arts degree in history from the University of Kansas. She also earned a Master of Arts degree in education administration and supervision from California State University, Fresno (also known as Fresno State University), and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Geneva College.
Yang Sun, Ph.D.
As the dean of the College of Management, Sun will be the chief administrative, fiscal and academic officer of the College. He will be responsible for implementing the College of Management’s policies and procedures in concert with the University’s policies, as well as the strategic, programmatic, financial and management operations that support the mission of the College and its role within the University. The College of Management includes the Robert W. Plaster School of Business.
Sun comes to Park University from California Northstate University in Elk Grove, where he served as associate dean for academic affairs within its College of Graduate Studies, and as professor of healthcare administration since 2020. He also held a role as senior executive vice president for international student services. Prior to CNU, Sun spent 13 years as a faculty member at California State University, Sacramento (also known as Sacramento State University), including the last five years as director of the Master of Business Administration for Executives program.
Sun earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in industrial engineering and a Master of Science degree in industrial engineering from Arizona State University, Tempe, and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in automotive engineering from Tsinghua University, Beijing.
Park University begins its 2023-24 academic year on Monday, Aug. 14.
Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, Park University is a nonprofit, private institution that is a national leader in higher education. In 2000, Park achieved university status and currently serves more than 11,700 students at 40 campuses in 21 states and online, including Parkville, Independence and Kansas City, Mo.; Lenexa, Kan.; Gilbert, Ariz.; Barstow and Victorville, Calif.; Columbus, Ohio; Austin and El Paso, Texas; and 31 military installations across the country. www.park.edu
