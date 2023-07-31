NEW THINKING ALLOWED DIALOGUES: Is there Life After Death?
For decades, New Thinking Allowed (NTA), hosted by Jeffrey Mishlove and recently added CoHost, Emmy Vadnais, has been an almost solitary clearing house of up to date and cutting edge research and interviews about parapsychology. Now, NTA in conjunction with White Crow Books is announcing the publication of a new imprint called NEW THINKING ALLOWED DIALOGUES. The first book in this series, titled Is There Life After Death? has now been released.
This in-print addition to the many offerings by Jeffrey Mishlove and NTA is bound to be of great interest to both the casually interested and the most serious of researchers. Following Mishlove’s Bigelow Institute $500,000 award-winning essay, Beyond the Brain: The Survival of Human Consciousness After Bodily Death, this new publication is a gathering of interviews that further explore the research and evidence of existence after death. These research findings delve into the matter of continued existence in dialogues expounding the evidence with documented cases.
The first book of dialogues allows those interested in the subject of an afterlife to fully immerse themselves in the words spoken by such leading edge experts as near-death experiencer and neurosurgeon Eben Alexander, psychologist Betty Kovacs, and journallist Leslie Kean. All the while exploring such topics as integrating the near-death experience, the afterlife and the unconscious, and spirit materialization. Further discussions include the strange case of a chess game played from beyond, through a highly intriguing back and forth conversation with Jeffrey Mishlove and neurologist Vernon Neppe. There are chapters including shared knowledge from philosopher Stafford Betty discussing the spiritualist vision, the exploration into science and postmortem survival with nautical engineer and spiritualist medium, Alan Ross Hugenot.
Easily able to stand alone, this volume of transcribed interviews is perfect for those who want to dive deeply into the topic. This new digest includes the word for word interviews from the popular show, New Thinking Allowed YouTube channel, and invites the reader to spend time with the guests, in print. Here is a chance to investigate and deliberate at one's own pace on a tour of afterlife research. The reader may get lost in the exploration, only to emerge versed and knowledgeable in the subject matter.
