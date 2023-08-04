A Buddhist nun going off-grid in mid-coast Maine
A Buddhist community in Grey Maine is celebrating its 30th year and its teacher is going off-grid, Maine style.GREY, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Buddhist nun ordained by the Dalai Lama is going off-grid in mid-coast Maine.
A Buddhist community in Grey Maine is celebrating its 30th year and its teacher is going off-grid, Maine style.
Lisa Blake’s journey has taken her from varsity basketball star at Bates College in Maine - to ordained Buddhist nun and woman in leadership facilitating Buddhist nuns and teachers around the world.
Ordained by the Dalai Lama in 2017. Blake, now called Tsunma Tenzin Dasel, teaches 6 months of the year in India and 6 months of the year at Tashi Gatsel Ling (TGL) in Grey, Maine where she encourages people to explore the notion that ecology and Buddhist practices are well aligned.
TGL has launched efforts to build an eco-dharma center and Tenzin Dasel herself is going off-grid and planting a Yurt (robust tent) from which to practice and live.
Buddhist monastics take a vow to refrain from accepting money for their ordinary activities. Traditionally, Buddhist monastic life is made possible by donations of food, clothing, shelter, and support.
If you wish to learn more about the center or to donate please contact:
GoFundMe: gofund.me/69ddf5d6
Tashi Gatsel Ling: tashigatselling.org
Tenzin Dasel: tenzindasella.com
Robert Strong
Tashi Gatsel Ling
+1 207-402-7737
robertstrong1@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram