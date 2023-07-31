Inside the Mind of a Psychic
New Thinking Allowed Magazine Issue #2:ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot on the heels of the highly successful inaugural issue, the New Thinking Allowed Magazine is proud to present its second installment. Where Issue One left its mark in the history of New Thinking Allowed (NTA) with a premier magazine, Issue Two invites readers to explore the multifaceted aspects of living with psi abilities and contact with guiding entities. Readers are offered a glimpse into the lives of several fascinating individuals. This issue will captivate readers with new ideas and philosophies about extraordinary experiences and expanded perceptions.
Kicking off this tour, is Christopher Robinson as the magazine spotlight. He is a dream-psychic whose accurate dreams have caught the attention of various intelligence agencies. Christopher discusses the significance of recurring symbolism in dreams and emphasizes the importance of paying attention to it. In this interview, we gain insight into the experiences faced by psychics in gaining recognition from academia. Christopher shares his emotional experiences of dreaming about the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and the events of 9/11, revealing the unique survivor's guilt that psychics experience. He takes us on a thrilling journey of his four decades of psychic abilities.
CoHost Emmy Vadnais' interview in the New Thinking Allowed Magazine features Lorna Byrne, the author of Angels In My Hair, an autobiography about her experiences with angelic beings, among six other well received books. The interview provides insight into growing up with dyslexia during a time when it was not well understood and how her relationship with angels guided her forward. Lorna shares her life's trials and successes, including being misdiagnosed as intellectually challenged. The founder of Lorna Byrne’s Children’s Foundation emphasizes the importance of letting children be free from assumptions and labels. The heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the incredible things a child can achieve with a little assistance from angels and faith in the compassion of strangers. Lorna's own words introduce readers to the angels she has come to accept as her closest companions.
What could possibly follow the story of a young girl and her angels? How about a Catholic priest who has made it his mission to guide lost souls from purgatory to Heaven? Father Nathan Castle's story penetrates the veil in a way no one has experienced before. Father Castle shares his devotion to praying for troubled souls and helping them find their way into the upper realms. Unaware that it would become his life's calling, Father Castle vividly and immersively describes the afterlife and the process of excavating its different levels. He highlights the concept of PTSD in spirits who have undergone interrupted deaths while presenting a thought-provoking depiction of the afterlife, as seen through the experiences of a person whose mission is to save souls.
This tour brings us to China for an interview with Simon Duan, where we explore the history of parapsychology in the country. Simon covers the evolution of psychics in China as he discusses the connection between parapsychology and Traditional Chinese Medicine, that include acupuncture and herbalism, and how they have influenced each other over time. Simon delves into the parapsychological underpinnings of the five-element theory and Ch'i Gung, and how Western influence has impacted the acceptance of parapsychology in China. He concludes his discussion with accounts of current psi research and his theory about a transcendental, plutonic computer, and connects the stories of the all-star guests by mentioning aliens, UAP/UFOs, and other worlds.
Moving from individual exploration to a cultural one, we now speed up into the literary and philosophical twists and turns that traverse the realms of thought and time that guarantee to transport readers into an uber-realm of the mind, in a way that only James Tunney can achieve. Tunney hits the “big button,” blasting us off into an ecstatic space of loops and mirrors as he discusses the relevance of loops, circles, and spirals in a way that forces the reader to see themselves in every aspect of life and society. Tunney connects literature to modern-day challenges, such as the future automation of self and society, leaving no stone unturned. James has a unique ability to deconstruct and challenge prevailing ideologies related to thought, spirituality, and future perspectives, and then skillfully reintegrate them into the reader's understanding as a cohesive whole. James Tunney continues to captivate us with his insights and warnings about the dangers we face as we rush towards technological progress and emphasizes the importance of dialogue and information-sharing, rather than simply labeling others as enemies or adversaries. Tunney urges us to carefully consider both our current and future states of technology and advancement.
Rounding off this amazing collection is the inclusion of an episode from the original Thinking Allowed series featuring Terrance McKenna who explores the realms of mind and psychedelics. For those who are familiar with McKenna, this will be a nostalgic reminder that is highly relevant to our current times. As there is a growing interest in the therapeutic potential and accessing expanded dimensions through psychedelics, this conversation with McKenna serves as a reminder of the history of this exploration and its connections to parapsychology.
