Author Barbara Pierce Releases a Delightful Story Meant to Naturally Broaden our Children’s Perspective

As humorous as it is consequential; it teaches young kids that the pasture is not always greener on the other side. Sometimes, it is greener where you water it.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Emperor’s Regret , written by retired elementary teacher Barbara Pierce, is an original folktale that tells the story of a popular young emperor who makes the decision to denounce his title and be rid of the responsibilities that come with it. Being young, naive, and impulsive, the young emperor Paheni doesn’t know that wishes often come with a price, and most often than not, the consequences are more than what we could have expected. When he realizes that we are still shackled regardless of what kind of life we live and that freedom isn’t absolute, it changes his way of looking at his very own existence.“Such a great story for young kids living today! I thought this book struck all the right chords. This is perfect for young kids who think they have it tough and are sometimes wondering who has it better than them. This was well-illustrated and well written, a perfect little story,” says Mel, a satisfied Amazon customer.Barbara A. Pierce is a retired elementary teacher with 35 years of experience under her belt. Since her retirement, she has written children’s books and a nonfiction book, Remembering Our Black Trailblazers and Their Legacies. To get to know more about Barbara, readers can visit her website at www.bapiercesbookcollection.com To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.