Barbara Pierce Writes a Little Story for the Little Ones
Barbara Pierce conveys considering possible consequences first before making important decisions, for hasty actions will too often deliver unwarranted outcomes.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Far, far away in a distant region lives young Emperor Paheni who is becoming increasingly unhappy with his official royal position. The dissatisfaction grows more and more with each passing day. His greatest complaint is, as emperor, the duties in the kingdom consume all of his time, never allowing a moment for his own pleasure.” And so begins the tale of the young emperor who denounces his former lifestyle to enjoy the freedom of life with lesser responsibilities. Will he experience the freedom of his new life or will this be the start of The Emperor’s Regret?
While on a nighttime Safari trip in Botswana, Africa, author Barbara Pierce witnessed a leopard stalking baboons for an evening meal. For her, it was a very tense moment. Later, that riveting scene inspired her to write The Emperor's Regret. Through the emperor's story, Barbara hopes to encourage readers to consider possible consequences first before making important decisions, for hasty actions will too often deliver unwarranted outcomes.
Barbara A. Pierce lived in Memphis, Tennessee until she moved to New York City at a very early age. Upon receiving a degree in education, she began a career as an elementary school teacher that lasted for 35 years. She has written nine children’s books since retiring from teaching. She contends that the positive response to her work inspires her to continue. And she plans to do so as long as she has fun and interesting things to share.
