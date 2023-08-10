Zil Money Launches Innovative 'Payroll by Credit Card' Feature to Boost Cash Flow for Small Businesses

The new feature underpins Zil Money's continuous commitment to being a one-stop solution for all the financial management needs of small businesses.

We understand their changing needs and challenges, and we're committed to bringing forward solutions to help them thrive.” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO & Founder Zil Money Corporation

TYLER, TEXAS, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, an innovative financial management platform for small businesses, is pleased to announce its new payroll by credit card feature, designed specifically to ease the cash flow struggles faced by many small businesses. This new feature underpins Zil Money's continuous commitment to being a one-stop solution for all the financial management needs of small businesses.

Founded by Sabeer Nelli, a serial entrepreneur with an enduring dedication to overcoming small businesses' challenges, Zil Money continuously strives to offer innovative solutions that address these hurdles. The recently introduced payroll by credit card feature is another remarkable innovation that testifies to Zil Money's commitment.

Small businesses often experience cash flow shortages or financial crises, which can affect their ability to meet critical financial obligations, such as employee salaries. The new payroll by credit card feature allows businesses to leverage their credit card balances to meet these obligations, even during a financial crunch.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but they face unique challenges, especially in the financial domain. Our new feature aims to help them navigate these hurdles and ensure they can meet their payroll commitments without disrupting their cash flow," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money. "We developed this feature understanding the struggles of small businesses and wanting to offer a solution."

This innovative feature enables businesses to focus their cash in hand on other vital financial needs while comfortably meeting their payroll obligations. It complements Zil Money's platform's existing functionalities, further evolving it to cater to all the financial needs of small businesses.

In addition to the new payroll feature, Zil Money has also launched the 'pay by credit card' feature. This allows businesses to make credit card payments to payees who may not traditionally accept them. Zil Money facilitates these payments by providing users with options to send the credit card payments as ACH, wire transfer, or check, offering an unprecedented level of flexibility.

For small businesses finding it hard to secure loans from banks, the payroll by credit card and pay by credit card features could significantly alleviate their financial challenges, ensuring timely payments, including payroll.

Over the years, Zil Money has evolved and expanded its capabilities, consistently introducing new features that address the present needs of businesses. It continues to grow as a platform that meets various financial management channels, such as ACH, Wire, Virtual Card, Print Checks, e-Check, smart vendor management, expense cards, and more.

"With Zil Money, we strive to simplify financial management for small businesses," Nelli adds.