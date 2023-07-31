IBM Watson, Benevolent AI, Atomwise, Exscientia, GNS Healthcare, Aria Pharmaceuticals, Euretos, Insitro, Cyclica, Insilico Medicine, and Iktos among others, are some of the key players operating in the market.

Brooklyn, New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Drug Discovery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The ever-growing volume of cancer-related data, rising demand for AI-driven tools and platforms within the oncology pharmaceutical space, and enormous investment in advanced technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing are some key factors that are driving market revenue.

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the drug design and optimization segment is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment in the artificial intelligence in oncology drug discovery market

Based on the component outlook, the software & services segment is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of revenue generation

Among the end-users, pharmaceutical companies & biotechnology companies are estimated to capture the maximum revenue share in the market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global artificial intelligence in oncology drug discovery market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2028)

Target Identification

Drug Design and Optimization

Biomarker Discovery

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2028)

Software & Services

Hardware

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2028)

Pharmaceutical Companies & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Chile

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

