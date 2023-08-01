Submit Release
Introducing Global Exhibition Exchange: for Exhibitors to List, Connect, Promote, and Exchange Exhibition Booths

The launch of Global Exhibition Exchange - platform for the exhibition industry! At https://globalexhibitionexchange.com/, exhibition and event organizers from across the globe to list their upcoming events at the platform

Global Exhibition Exchange

Exhibition and Event organizers are Invited to list their upcoming events and unlock endless opportunities.”
— Sadat Anwar
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Exhibition Exchange is the first of its kind, providing a space for exhibitors to connect with one another, and promote their upcoming events to a global audience. This platform is designed to make it easy for exhibitors to find the perfect space for their event, and to connect with other exhibitors who may be interested in exchanging booths.

"We are excited to launch this platform, which we believe will be a game-changer for the exhibition industry," said Sadat Chairman and CEO of Global Exhibition Exchange. "This is the first time that exhibitors will have a one-stop-shop to list, promote, and exchange exhibition booths. We are confident that this platform will revolutionize the way exhibitors connect with one another, and promote their events."

Global Exhibition Exchange is free to use, and offers a variety of features to exhibitors. Exhibitors can create a profile, list their upcoming events, and search for other exhibitors who may be interested in exchanging booths. In addition, Global Exhibition Exchange offers a variety of promotional tools to help exhibitors promote their events, including a blog, social media integration, and a newsletter.

"We are committed to providing the best possible experience for exhibitors," said Sadat. "We believe that Global Exhibition Exchange will become the go-to platform for exhibitors around the world."

Global Exhibition Exchange is launching today in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and will be expanding to other countries in the coming months. For more information, please visit www.globalexhibitionexchange.com.

About Global Exhibition Exchange

Global Exhibition Exchange is the platform for exhibitors to list, promote, and exchange exhibition booths, as well as their upcoming events, to a global audience. With a user-friendly interface, networking & match making features, Global Exhibition Exchange aims to enhance business growth by connecting exhibitors with diverse audiences and facilitating cross-promotion in local and international markets.

Media Contact:

Sadat Anwar (Chairman)
Global Exhibition Exchange
sadat@globalexhibitionexchange.com

Sadat Anwar
Global Exhibition Exchange
+971 54 378 6324
sadat@globalexhibitionexchange.com
