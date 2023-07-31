Anti-Hate Task Force to Meet on August 1 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, July 31 - For Immediate Release: Monday, July 31, 2023

MCPS leaders will join to present information on combating hate and bias incidents in schools

The Montgomery County Anti-Hate Task Force will hold its second meeting with all six cohort groups representing the Jewish, Black/African American, LGBTQ+, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Latino/Hispanic and Muslim communities on Tuesday, August 1 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will feature a presentation by Montgomery County Public School leaders with an overview and plan on combating hate and bias incidents in schools.

Council President Evan Glass introduced a resolution creating an Anti-Hate Task Force and appointing its members, that was formally adopted with unanimous support during Council session on June 27, 2023. The task force held its first meeting on July 11.

The Anti-Hate Task Force is made up of community and faith leaders working to engage the community and develop recommendations to inform policies that promote safety and combat hate crimes in Montgomery County.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 1 at 7 p.m. and will be conducted virtually via Zoom. The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube.

The task force is expected to hold several meetings in the upcoming months, and present final recommendations in late November. Visit the Council webpage for the meeting agenda, schedule of upcoming meetings and to watch past meetings.