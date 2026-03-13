Councilmember Friedson Calls for Data Centers to Pay Their Own Way to Protect Consumers from Surging Energy Bills

MARYLAND, December 3 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 12, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Andrew Friedson

Friedson says, “AI companies should bring their own, new clean energy” to power energy-intensive facilities

Montgomery County is weighing standards for new data center development. These facilities power the digital economy and the technologies that residents and businesses rely on every day. But large-scale data centers have also raised legitimate concerns in our community about grid demand increasing energy costs for residents, environmental impacts, land use, and quality of life.

Before the Montgomery County Council considers a zoning text amendment regarding data centers, Councilmember Andrew Friedson outlined several principles to guide the County’s approach.

Any data center development in Montgomery County should protect local ratepayers. These facilities consume enormous amounts of electricity, and the rapid growth of artificial intelligence is accelerating that demand. AI companies should pay their own way to ensure private data centers are not driving up electricity costs for Montgomery County residents and small businesses. Data centers locating in Montgomery County should also be required to power their operations with new, dedicated clean energy so their electricity demand does not strain the grid or shift costs onto existing ratepayers.

“Montgomery County has an opportunity to set a responsible framework for data center development—one that welcomes innovation and economic growth responsibly and protects consumers from surging energy bills,” said Councilmember Friedson. “By doing this the right way, and not waiting for another task force or study to act, we can embrace technological advances and build a more economically and environmentally sustainable future with the urgency required.”

Data centers are large, industrial-scale facilities and should be treated as such in our zoning framework. They should be limited to appropriately zoned industrial areas—not located next to homes, schools, or neighborhoods. Clear standards for setbacks, buffering, and noise mitigation are essential to protecting quality of life and ensuring these facilities are located where they belong.

Transparency and accountability must guide this process. Residents deserve clear information about how these facilities may affect their utility bills, our communities, and local resources.

It is also important to recognize that the Maryland General Assembly is currently considering several pieces of legislation related to data centers, particularly around energy demand and grid impacts. Those state-level decisions will help shape the broader policy landscape and should inform the Council’s local zoning decisions.

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