Karina Perez Ilić Selected as Top 100 Lawyer for Florida by The National Trial Lawyers
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL – Vanguard Attorneys is pleased to announce that Karina Perez Ilić has been re-selected as a National Trial Lawyer - Civil Plaintiff - Top 100 Trial Lawyer in the state of Florida after her first year as an exceptionally respected member.
This honor is given to only the top 100 attorneys for their superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership as young criminal defense and civil plaintiff lawyers. Membership into The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 provides recognition to these distinguished attorneys, and provides essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States. The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 thanked Ms. Perez Ilić for her continued and valued membership during such thriving times for their exclusive organization.
To learn more about The National Trial Lawyers, please visit: https://thenationaltriallawyers.org/
Attorney Ilić is an aggressive Personal Injury litigator with diverse expertise in civil litigation including catastrophic workplace accidents, premises liability, slip and fall accidents and motor vehicle accidents. She is not afraid to be a fierce advocate for clients who have been wronged or injured.
She is a member of the Florida State Bar and is admitted to practice in both the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and the Southern District. In 2023 she was elected Program Director for the Tampa Bay Trial Lawyers Association (TBTLA).
As Managing Attorney at Vanguard Attorneys, she is devoted to providing their clients with superior service to ensure that each of their unique needs have been met and that they have achieved the highest compensation possible. In addition to speaking English, Attorney Ilić can connect with Spanish-speaking clients in their native tongue.
ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYS: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live prosper and grow. Se habla español. ###
