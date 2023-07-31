Bellhop appoints Juan Torres as new CEO and Board Member
Company prepares for next phase of growth and operational excellenceCHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellhop, the leading tech-enabled moving company offering services nationally, has selected Juan Torres as its new CEO, the company announced. Leveraging over 30 years of experience, Juan has been an operator and entrepreneur with a successful track record of both launching and building fast growing, operationally complex businesses. Juan was previously the EVP of Operations at Getaround, where he built and expanded its sales, supply acquisition, CX, fleet, logistics and risk operations teams. Prior to that, Juan launched and led a number of edtech and service businesses overseeing the growth, product and internal operations teams. Juan has also had a successful career in law, finance and investment banking and was both a CPA and practicing Attorney. Juan has been an integral part of Bellhop's recent success. He has served as COO since joining Bellhop in March of 2022 and officially took over as CEO in early July.
Juan noted “I am extremely excited about the opportunity to lead Bellhop into its next phase of growth and operational excellence. We have been changing the way that people move for over 10 years now, but in many ways we are just getting started as we look to improve the customer experience in a very demanding industry. I believe we are unique in our ability to operationally deliver a high quality, full service moving experience, while also leveraging our product and engineering capabilities to offer a seamless journey for customers, partners and moving team.”
Juan is stepping in during an important time at Bellhop. The company has plans to continue growth through new partnership and service additions, as well as geographic expansion, in the coming months.
“Bellhop has really persevered through difficult economic times and a downturn in the real estate market. We have actually improved our business fundamentals and economics during this challenging time by building new technology, hiring a strong team of leaders, and improving operational processes. We believe this sharp execution now allows us to scale the business profitably in the coming quarters.”
Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. in 2022, Bellhop is transforming the moving industry with an advanced tech-enabled model that delivers world-class customer experiences and prices that are untouchable by traditional movers.
About Bellhop
Bellhop is a tech-enabled moving company, providing a high quality, digital moving experience for all of life's transitions. The company's goal is to make moving simple, stress-free, and transparent: challenging the status quo of an $18 billion industry that is notoriously resistant to change. Bellhop's online customer dashboard streamlines the cost estimation and booking experience for customers, while assigning them to the best moving professionals for the job; the Bellhop app provides a straightforward process for its workforce to find and receive job assignments. Bellhop is now available in over 30 states, servicing 70 cities and has completed over 300,000 moves since it was founded in 2011.
