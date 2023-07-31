STN: 125062
Proper Name: Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
Tradename: OCTAGAM
Manufacturer: OCTAPHARMA Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.
Indication:
Indicated for the treatment of:
- Octagam is an immune globulin intravenous (human), 5% liquid, indicated for treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI).
- Octagam 10% is an immune globulin intravenous (human) liquid preparation indicated for the treatment of:
- Chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) in adults
- Dermatomyositis (DM) in adults