STN: 125062
Proper Name: Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
Tradename: OCTAGAM
Manufacturer: OCTAPHARMA Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.
Indication:

Indicated for the treatment of:

  • Octagam is an immune globulin intravenous (human), 5% liquid, indicated for treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI).
  • Octagam 10% is an immune globulin intravenous (human) liquid preparation indicated for the treatment of:
    • Chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) in adults
    • Dermatomyositis (DM) in adults

Product Information

Supporting Documents