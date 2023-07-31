Juveniles Injured in UTV Rollover in Colebrook

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin J. Valladares

(603) 788-4850

July 31, 2023

Colebrook, NH – On Sunday, July 30, 2023, at approximately 6:10 p.m., a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer was notified of a single-vehicle UTV rollover on Brooks Woods Trail in the town of Colebrook. The 911 caller, who was later identified as the UTV operator, reported that she and her passenger, who was also a 17-year-old female, had suffered minor injuries during the crash. Emergency personnel from Colebrook Fire and Rescue along with a Conservation Officer responded to the scene.

Scene evaluation shows the juvenile operator was travelling on a section of trail when she drifted off the travelled portion of the trail. The operator over corrected the machine causing it to roll over once before coming to rest on its roof.

The juveniles were transported from the trail to a nearby road via the Colebrook Fire Department’s Argo rescue machine. They were then transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital via the 45th Parallel EMS to be evaluated for their injuries.

The operator informed officials that she had prior experience operating a UTV. At this time it appears that excessive speed for the trail conditions is the primary factor in the crash.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always obey the speed limits, observe the trail conditions, and operate within their riding capabilities.