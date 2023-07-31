Fatal ATV Crash in Middleton

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

July 31, 2023

Middleton, NH – On July 30, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by State Police Dispatch of an individual pinned underneath an ATV on John Jones Road in Middleton. On scene Conservation Officers along with Milton Police found Edward Roberge, 54, of Middleton pinned under the handlebars of his ATV.

Unfortunately, Roberge had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. Roberge had been riding on John Jones Road, a class VI road, when something caused him to swerve and roll his ATV. Roberge suffered injuries during the crash and became trapped under the handle bars. NH Fish and Game, Middleton Fire, Milton Police, and NH State Police were among the agencies to assist with this tragic event. Operator error and lack of protective equipment appear to be contributing factors. Always ride within your limits and wear the proper protective equipment.