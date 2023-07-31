Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,310 in the last 365 days.

Fatal ATV Crash in Middleton

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
July 31, 2023

Middleton, NH – On July 30, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by State Police Dispatch of an individual pinned underneath an ATV on John Jones Road in Middleton. On scene Conservation Officers along with Milton Police found Edward Roberge, 54, of Middleton pinned under the handlebars of his ATV.

Unfortunately, Roberge had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. Roberge had been riding on John Jones Road, a class VI road, when something caused him to swerve and roll his ATV. Roberge suffered injuries during the crash and became trapped under the handle bars. NH Fish and Game, Middleton Fire, Milton Police, and NH State Police were among the agencies to assist with this tragic event. Operator error and lack of protective equipment appear to be contributing factors. Always ride within your limits and wear the proper protective equipment.

You just read:

Fatal ATV Crash in Middleton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more