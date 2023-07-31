Taconic Innovations Foundation to Host 2023 "Feed the Community Day" in Mount Vernon, New York,
Join Taconic Innovations Foundation for a day of community unity, fun, and giving back at the 2023 Feed the Community Day in Mount Vernon, NY.
Taconic Innovations Foundation presents the 2023 "Feed the Community. Day" in Mount Vernon, New York.
Taconic Innovation Foundation is thrilled to announce 2023 Feed the Community Day Event in Mont Vernon, New York. This initiative brings people together in the community to network and eat together. This event aims to assist those in need in our community. On August 25th, 2023, the Community will come together at Taconic Innovations at 25-35 Beechwood Avenue, Mount Vernon, New York, to play, eat, and have fun.
As part of Taconic Innovations’ ongoing commitment to bridging the gap to independence for people needing support and services, “Feed the Community Day seeks to celebrate independence and diversity. This event embodies the spirit of giving back to the community that has supported us for over Twenty-Three years.
Enjoy community engagement, food, and music, and take away some raw food. Along side all the fun, community members will also be able to apply for open positions at Taconic Innovations.
Date: Friday, August 25th, 2023
Time: 11:30 am to 2:30 pm
Venue:25-35 Beechwood Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10553
Taconic Innovations Foundation and Taconic Innovations welcome everyone to join us for 2023 Feed the Community Day Event. Together, we can all make a difference in our community.
For more information, www.Taconicinnovations.Com or call Lourdes Liriano @ 914-668-9041 ex 4108/ Yahya Joof @ 914-668-9041 ex 4101 or e-mail Info@TaconicInnovations.Com
Taconic Innovations is a community-based multi-sited organization that provides the following services and supports:
· Homecare/CDPAP
· Community Habilitation
· At-Home Respite Services
· Day Habilitation Services
· Non-Emergency Transportation Services
· Family Support Respite Services
+1 914-668-9041 ext. 4101
